Former WWE star says Roman Reigns will never lose the Undisputed Universal Championship (Exclusive)

EC3 recently stated that Roman Reigns could remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion forever and praised The Bloodline saga.

The Tribal Chief is closing in on hitting 1000 days as the champion. That milestone seems like a cakewalk now, especially after he took down the biggest challenge of his reign at WrestleMania 39, where he faced Cody Rhodes. Hitting the said mark will cement Reigns' position as the greatest wrestler of the modern era.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked EC3 who could end Roman Reigns' title reign. The former WWE star was quick to say that nobody would dethrone him and that The Bloodline leader would hold the Undisputed Universal Title forever.

EC3 also lavished praise on The Bloodline saga, saying it was one of the best things in wrestling today and proved to be a big box-office success for WWE.

"Nobody, Roman's gonna hold it forever. Forever! The fact is that The Bloodline feud has been legitimately the best thing they have done in a very long time. From what I have gathered, the story has drawn and increased the box office exponentially," said EC3. [1:40 - 2:02]

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently compared Roman Reigns and MJF

While most believe The Tribal Chief is untouchable in wrestling today, Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared an opinion that is sure to divide fans.

The former WWE writer thinks AEW World Champion MJF is the "gold standard" of wrestling. Though Prinze Jr. feels The Head of the Table was great, he added that Roman Reigns was not even close to reaching MJF's level.

“This dude [MJF] is the gold standard of professional wrestling. He is top of the food chain. Roman Reigns is what he is. He’s great, and he’s not even close to reaching what MJF already has. And MJF hasn’t been doing it half as long, at this level."

Both Reigns and MJF are at the top of their games in WWE and AEW, respectively, and any comparison between them is bound to create controversy.

