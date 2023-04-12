Former WWE star says The Undertaker is the greatest "backstage general" in wrestling (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Johnny Stamboli recently looked back at wrestling The Undertaker and lavished praise on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Stamboli was a part of WCW when the global juggernaut purchased the company in 2001. The 45-year-old was one of the many talents whose contract was brought out by WWE during the sale process. Although Johnny became a three-time Hardcore Champion in the promotion, he rarely reached the top of the card.

The closest he came to the main event scene was wrestling The Undertaker in singles and tag team matches on several occasions. Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Stamboli recalled competing with The Phenom. He stated that the WWE Hall of Famer was the easiest person he ever got to wrestle.

"The Undertaker was the easiest person I have ever wrestled. Like we wouldn't talk about anything at all. They would just tell me the finish, and then I would go up to Taker, and be like, 'Hey Taker, what you wanna do?' and he would be like, "Just listen to me, kid.' I was like, 'alright.'"

Johnny Stamboli recalled that they rarely discussed anything before their matches since The Undertaker had everything figured out beforehand. He also termed The Deadman the greatest "backstage general" in wrestling history.

"I would have zero nerves because I didn't have to remember anything, and the whole time he's calling it out. He's probably the greatest general, backstage general I have ever seen in wrestling," said Johnny Stamboli. (24:03 - 24:42)

Drew McIntyre wants to wrestle The Undertaker

The Phenom hung up his wrestling boots at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

However, in a recent interview, Drew McIntyre expressed his desire to compete against The Undertaker. He urged the WWE Hall of Famer to return from retirement for a potential cinematic bout.

"Come on mate [Undertaker], you can do it, we’ll do one of these cinematic matches if you want, but I know you could do it if you wanted to,” said Drew McIntyre.

Considering Taker has shown no interest in coming out of retirement, it's safe to say there's little chance of a match between him and McIntyre materializing.

