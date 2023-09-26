Former WWE star says he took "nasty sh*t" in Shane McMahon's private locker room

Shane McMahon is the fourth-generation wrestling promoter and son of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. However, released star Mansoor recently spoke about mistakenly taking a "sh*t" at Shane-O-Mac's private locker room.

In 2018, the Stamford-based promotion held the Crown Jewel event in Riyad, Saudi Arabia. The former Maximum Male Models member was featured in a physical altercation segment with fellow superstars Ariya Daivari and Shawn Daivari.

After his release from WWE, the 27-year-old took to his Twitch stream to share a story of the time when he used the bathroom in Shane-O-Mac's private locker room at the event:

"So I go in that room and I go into the stalls, take a nasty sh*t, just nasty. So I flush it, come on out, start washing my hands. All of a sudden I hear, ‘Hey man’ and I turn to my right and it’s Shane McMahon and I say, ‘Oh hi,’ and I wanna shake his hand but my hands are wet. I pull out the paper and I dry off and throw it away and as I’m walking out, he goes, ‘I’m Shane’ and I go, ‘Oh! I’m Mansoor, sorry,’" he said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

After the 53-year-old veteran won the WWE World Cup, he came back and appreciated Mansoor for his segment at the Crown Jewel event. However, when the 27-year-old wanted to use the washroom again, he saw a piece of paper stuck to the door that said Shane-O-Mac's name:

"So, I took a sh*t in Shane’s bathroom… I honestly think he thought I was like a janitor or something, " he added.

Check out the full stream below:

Shane McMahon wanted to buy UFC multiple times, but Vince McMahon refused

The recent merger of UFC and WWE is one of the biggest accomplishments in the sports entertainment industry. The CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, revealed that back in the 2000s, he was looking for someone to buy the company.

While speaking to Big Boy TV, White shared that Shane McMahon was interested in buying UFC, but his father stopped him:

"Vince McMahon, from what I hear, his son Shane wanted to buy the UFC. Vince had the opportunity to buy it. And Vince said, 'Yeah. No. We're not gonna buy it.' Vince could have bought this thing and just put it on the shelf. Or Vince could have bought it and let his son [run it]," he said.

Watch the video below:

Shane-O-Mac's last TV appearance was at WrestleMania 39 during a segment with The Miz and Snoop Dog. However, the 53-year-old suffered a torn quad during his impromptu match against The Miz.

Only time will tell if and when the former Hardcore Champion appears back on WWE TV following his recovery.

Do you want to see Shane McMahon back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.