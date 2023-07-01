Huge update on where Shane McMahon was last spotted following his ACL tear at WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon was last spotted at WrestleMania 39 where he was supposed to be The Miz's surprise opponent, only to bust his ACL a few seconds into the match. It was a disaster that was saved by Snoop Dogg and a cameraman's impromptu thinking, and it has now been reported where The Prodigal Son was last seen.

Shane McMahon has undoubtedly slowed down his role as an in-ring performer. When he returned to WWE in 2016, it was solely as an on-screen talent as he transitioned from being The Undertaker's opponent to the co-authority figure in WWE to becoming the Commissioner of SmackDown. He held the role for three years before being forced out by Kevin Owens.

According to PWInsider, Shane McMahon was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, which is where WWE superstars go for major injuries. This was reportedly just to track his progress:

"Shane McMahon and one of his sons were spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week flying back to NYC. McMahon was likely there to track progress on the ACL tear suffered at Wrestlemania 39 during his impromptu match with The Miz."

While there's no concrete timeline, ACL injuries can easily take over half a year for a full recovery.

Shane McMahon's previous WWE appearance before WrestleMania 39 was also disastrous

The Prodigal Son's WrestleMania 39 return was a great moment that went up in flames the moment he took a leap above The Miz and busted his ACL. Thankfully, the cameraman signaled to Snoop Dogg to throw a punch to The Miz and he took over and pinned him instead.

It was the best they could do at the moment, but it may not have been as disastrous as the 2022 Royal Rumble match - considered one of the worst in recent years. A lot of the gripe backstage reportedly centered around Shane, who wanted the match to be about him - forcing his father Vince McMahon to step in and shut his pitches down.

Shane as one of the Final Four members didn't sit too well and he even reportedly had disagreements with Brock Lesnar, the winner of the Rumble match.

