What happened backstage with Brock Lesnar, Shane, and Vince McMahon while booking Royal Rumble - Reports

Brock Lesnar, Shane McMahon, and Vince McMahon were all involved in a chaotic situation backstage while booking the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble.

Shane McMahon has reportedly been let go by WWE after "creating chaos" backstage at the Royal Rumble event. The rumor mill has been running wild ever since, and more news has now come out regarding what exactly happened backstage at the event.

Dave Meltzer of WOR reports that Shane McMahon, Lesnar, and Vince McMahon were involved in a messy situation backstage at Royal Rumble. Shane was pitching ideas for the match, which were vetoed by Vince. Lesnar pushed for other things and eventually got what he wanted, while Shane didn't. This seemingly left Shane frustrated.

“He was let go, so that’s the major thing. It all stems from the Royal Rumble and there were a lot of people that said he was very unprofessional backstage. It was just a mess. They just kept changing the match, over and over again. He wanted to do it one way, then Vince would veto it, Brock Lesnar would push for other things. Brock got a lot of what he wanted, and Shane didn’t get a lot of what he wanted, and then Shane complained to a lot of people and I guess talked down to a lot of people,” the report stated. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Diva Incarnate @NYCDemonD1va

I like Shane 🤷🏻‍♀️ I’ve always liked him. Remember when Shane McMahon first came back. That was one of my favorite returns and crowd reactions ever. I screamed so loud at homeI like Shane 🤷🏻‍♀️ I’ve always liked him. Remember when Shane McMahon first came back. That was one of my favorite returns and crowd reactions ever. I screamed so loud at home 😂I like Shane 🤷🏻‍♀️ I’ve always liked him. https://t.co/m96hxME4Jq

Brock Lesnar wanted to look strong heading into WrestleMania 38

A previous report revealed that Brock Lesnar pushed for himself to dominate the Royal Rumble match, so that he would look strong heading into WrestleMania 38. The Beast Incarnate is all set to take on arch-rival Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

Lesnar got exactly what he wanted during the Royal Rumble match. He created a new record for having spent the least amount of time in the ring for a Royal Rumble winner.

❌ BEST GAMER IN THE WORLD❌ @BestGamRnDaWrld Brock Lesnar Referencing The Confused Bobby Meme Was Just Gold. Brock Lesnar Referencing The Confused Bobby Meme Was Just Gold. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/kjKUFWahk2

Also Read Article Continues below

Lesnar spent just over 2 minutes 30 seconds in the free-for-all and eliminated five men to win the whole thing. The record previously belonged to Edge, who spent 7 minutes 37 seconds in the Royal Rumble match in 2010.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande