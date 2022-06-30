"The guy's a genius" - Former WWE star is a huge fan of Triple H

Bill DeMott enjoyed working alongside Triple H behind the scenes in WWE’s NXT developmental system.

DeMott trained WWE’s up-and-coming talent in the Deep South Wrestling territory between 2004 and 2007. He later became a Tough Enough coach before working as the NXT head trainer between 2011 and 2015.

Speaking on the “LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast,” DeMott praised The Game for being the “genius” behind the popular NXT brand.

“I enjoyed working with him,” DeMott said. “I enjoyed getting to know him as a man and a father and on a personal level, and professionally I think the guy’s a genius and he’s got a tremendous insight. We both came from the northeast, we both came from the same kind of trainers in the same time.” [1:04:50-1:05:08]

DeMott, 55, from Ridgewood, New Jersey, began his wrestling career in 1988. Triple H, 52, was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, and made his wrestling debut in 1992. The two men both worked for WCW in the mid-1990s, but they did not cross paths.

How Triple H viewed Bill DeMott as a trainer

In 2015, DeMott resigned from his position as NXT’s head coach after allegations emerged about his past mistreatment of trainees.

Reflecting on his experience working for Triple H’s NXT brand, DeMott had nothing but good things to say about the 14-time world champion.

“I looked at my career and go, ‘Wow, I feel pretty secure in what I did,’ and I look at what he has done,” DeMott continued. “This is a guy with a passion and a belief, and he trusts certain people and I felt like he trusted me and I had to do my job. But, at the same time, when it came to protect the brand and the company and Paul [Levesque] I feel like I did what I had to do [resign in 2015].” [1:05:09-1:05:31]

DeMott has mostly remained quiet about his departure from WWE over the last seven years. However, the two-time WCW United States Champion recently reiterated that he only resigned to avoid WWE embarrassment, and not because he was guilty.

