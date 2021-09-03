Former WWE star says Vince McMahon gave him a 3-page promo script 10 minutes before his segment

Kurt Angle revealed during the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com that he once had to memorize a 3-page script merely ten minutes before a scheduled appearance on WWE programming.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about pre-tapes and promos and noted how he always loved taking up challenges as a performer. Angle recalled that Vince McMahon once created a big script before the superstar was slated to go out to the ring.

Vince McMahon's 3-page promo was handed to Kurt Angle via former head writer Brian Gerwitz, and the Olympic hero didn't back down from the test as he cut the promo without any difficulties.

Angle wasn't sure how he accomplished the mighty task but added that he always found ways to tackle and complete gigantic assignments in the WWE.

"I loved challenges. Anytime that Vince, you know one time Vince gave me a promo, and it was three pages typed. And he gave it to me, Brian Gewirtz gave it to me 10 minutes before I went out there, and I remembered all of it. I don't know how, but I accepted the challenge, and I told them, 'I'll get it done, don't worry.' And I did it. I did it; I don't know how. You figure out a way in pro wrestling," Kurt Angle revealed.

Kurt Angle on why he liked doing pre-tapes in the WWE

Kurt Angle is known for being one of the most well-rounded professional wrestlers of all time, and several fans and pundits have particularly praised his character development in the WWE.

Angle was a charismatic performer who shined on TV, especially during pre-taped backstage segments.

The veteran stated that he loved the pre-taped moments as they helped shape his gimmick in the WWE. Angle never faced problems remembering the material given to him by the company, and he always excelled at showcasing his versatility as a WWE Superstar.

"Yeah, I think that I did really well in the pre-tapes. I thought that I remembered all the material. I felt like I was a lot more talented at doing the pre-tapes than I was wrestling and doing the promos, but you know, I wasn't too shabby on the wrestling part or the promo part. I just enjoyed the pre-tapes much more as it enhanced my character and gave me more character development, and that's what I liked," added Angle.

A backstage skit goes awry. Bob Backlund says "Let's start over." Kurt Angle knows you can't start over when you're live. #RetroRaw pic.twitter.com/63G4DkA4Da — Vincent Verhei (@FO_VVerhei) March 19, 2019

Kurt Angle rewatched an old SmackDown episode featuring the infamous kiss with Stephanie McMahon during the latest edition of his podcast.

The Olympic gold medalist also revealed details of a nasty Rikishi prank from his early WWE days, which you can check out here.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

