"I gave you a stinkface for real" - Kurt Angle finally reveals details of Rikishi's nasty prank

Kurt Angle revealed details of a "sick joke" that Rikishi played on him several years ago while speaking on the most recent edition of "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

Kurt Angle recalled being new to the business back in 2000 when he was subjected to a really nasty prank from Rikishi.

Angle was supposed to be on the receiving end of a stinkface, but little did the Olympic hero know that Rikishi had gone to the bathroom and purposely 'not wiped himself' before their match.

Rikishi's stinkface was a crowd-favorite move wherein the Samoan legend slammed his posterior into the faces of his unfortunate opponents. Rikishi decided to prank an inexperienced Kurt Angle by giving him a real stinkface of sorts.

Angle detailed the awful experience, saying Rikishi later admitted and laughed over his handiwork. The Olympic gold medalist was still a rookie in professional wrestling, and he certainly didn't foresee the WWE Hall Of Famer's gross joke.

Here's what Kurt Angle revealed about Rikishis' real stinkface:

"Oh, yeah! Rikishi! He played a horrible joke on me! Horrible! (laughs) I was new to the business, and this was right around this time, right here in 2000. And, he was supposed to give me a stinkface that night. He went to the bathroom and didn't wipe himself on purpose. He backed it up and gave me the Stinkface, and it was disgusting. It was the worst smell I ever smelt in my life. You know, afterward, he was laughing, and he told me. At least he admitted it! It was a pretty sick joke, after the fact that it was funny. I didn't know at that time. He told me afterward; he said, 'I did it on purpose. I didn't wipe my butt; I gave you a stinkface for real," Kurt Angle revealed.

Surprisingly enough, Kurt Angle wasn't offended despite the extremely filthy nature of the prank. Over the years, several WWE superstars have had to take Rikishi's stinkface, but we're sure none of them have had it like Angle!

Rikishi should've been WWE Champion pic.twitter.com/xUPkHyQxzM — Super Benji! (@SuperBenjiZero) August 28, 2021

Rikishi reacts to WWE signing his youngest son

As for Rikishi, the Hall of Famer recently reacted to his youngest son's WWE signing and sent a message to Roman Reigns and The Usos.

WWE's Samoan camp continues to grow in numbers as another offspring of Rikishi is widely expected to join The Bloodline in the future. You can check out all the details and reactions regarding WWE's latest Samoan addition right here.

