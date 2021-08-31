Rikishi reacts to WWE signing his youngest son, sends message to Roman Reigns and The Usos

WWE announced six new signings earlier today, and Rikishi's youngest son, Joseph Fatu, was also one of the recruits who reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Rikishi reacted to the significant developments by first congratulating the latest batch of incoming WWE prospects. The Hall of Famer motivated WWE freshers and urged them to take the professional wrestling industry by storm.

Rikishi finally addressed the auspicious signing of his son and was expectedly proud of the 28-year-old performer's averment as a WWE Superstar. Of course, the legendary performer couldn't end his tweet without mentioning Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Rikishi sent a message to The Bloodline and told the Samoan collective to follow Joseph Fatu's rise within WWE.

Here's what Rikishi tweeted out in reaction to his son's WWE signing:

"Congrats to all the new future prospects of the industry your time is NOW especially proud of my son #TheProblem @RealSefaFatu Left pointing backhand index follow his journey and watch him grow @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns @SamoanDynasty1."

The other athletes signed by WWE were:

Bobby Steveson

Ben Buchanan

Brady Booker

Jessica Woynilko

Joshua Dawkins

Joseph Fatu's wrestling career and possible future after WWE signing

Joseph Fatu wrestled his first match back in 2018 and has since worked on a few independent promotions. It should be noted that the Anoa'i family member wrestled as "The Problem" Sefa Fatu during the early years of his career and is yet to alter his social media handles.

Jimmy and Jey Uso's brother turned heads at the end of December when he teased joining AEW and even had a brief exchange with EVP Cody Rhodes.

Joseph Fatu has trained under the watchful eyes of his respected father, and it was only a matter of time until the WWE got another Samoan wrestler in their ranks.

The arrival of another Fatu in the WWE has naturally given rise to speculation regarding Bloodline's expansion.

While nothing is confirmed, fans should not be surprised if WWE accelerated Joseph Fatu's main roster debut and got him to join his brothers sooner rather than later on SmackDown.

In his tweet above, Rikishi told his eldest sons and Roman Reigns to follow Joseph's WWE journey, and it would be hard to predict against him eventually being incorporated into the grand Samoan Dynasty storyline.

What do you make of WWE's latest batch of signings to the Performance Center? Do you think Joseph Fatu should join The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns and The Usos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

