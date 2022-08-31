"We'd sit there all night"-Former WWE star says he had to wait for his money while working with Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Wolfie D (real-life name Kelly Warren Wolfe) opened up about his experience of working with Paul Heyman.

Wolfie, who made sporadic appearances for WWF during the 1990s, also appeared for ECW during that time. ECW was spearheaded by Paul Heyman in the late 1990s, who took over the reins of the company from Tod Gordon.

During a recent chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wolfie revealed that he had to wait hours before he could get paid for his work with ECW.

"I mean, we had to sit there all night and wait for our money. That was the thing. Tracy Smothers was our guy and he brought us up there, and Candido [Chris Candido] was our guy, he brought us up there. But it was just that every night I had to sit there and wait. 'Where's my money? Where's my money?' We'd sit there all night and I wasn't going to go anywhere, you know. Give my money." [17:12 - 18:06]

Paul Heyman has been doing some of his best work ever in WWE

Paul Heyman can certainly be described as a genius in the wrestling industry and one of the best managers ever. The former ECW boss has elevated every talent he has worked with and played a vital role in shaping up young ECW stars.

After hyping Brock Lesnar for years, Paul took his services to Roman Reigns, serving as the special counsel for The Tribal Chief. The duo have been unstoppable together, with Reigns embarking on a historic championship run after joining forces with Heyman.

While Paul has managed legendary superstars like The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar in his career, one could argue that he is currently doing his best job ever with Roman Reigns.

It’ll be interesting to see where they go from here as things could change with Triple H at the helm. The Game has been spicing things up since taking over the reins of WWE's creative department.

