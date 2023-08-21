Former WWE star says he wasn’t originally planned for SAnitY; one guy quit and one was released 

Former WWE Superstar Alexander Wolfe has shared that he wasn't originally supposed to be a member of SAnitY, as two people left the company.

The group made its debut on NXT in 2016, and it included Eric Young, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross. Killian Dain joined the faction the following year. Wolfe and Young held the NXT Tag Team Championship during their time on the black and gold brand. The group disbanded in 2019 after moving to the main roster.

During a recent appearance on Developmentally Speaking, Alexander Wolfe stated that WWE has other guys planned for SAnitY, but one quit, and one was released. They then paired him up with a guy that was left.

"Not really (on if he was originally planned for Sanity) but then they figured out that or that they saw potential in me to be a part of that group. I remember they had some other guys planned for that but one of the other guys got released, the other quit and one of the guys was still left and then they put me with him together and I was used to being a tag team wrestler in the European scene and he was pretty green because he came from amateur wrestling right to the WWE developmental system," said Wolfe. [19:56-20:22]

Alexander Wolfe recounts the formation of SAnitY in WWE

SAnitY was led by multi-time IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young, and they were presented as heels.

Alexander Wolfe continued by stating that WWE saw potential in him and the person he was teaming with, possibly referring to Sawyer Fulton, so they decided to add Eric Young and Nikki Cross to create SAnitY.

"Great guy and very talented but at that time he needed somebody a little bit with more experience and I was not perfect at all but I could play out my experience in like tag team wrestling. We worked well together and they saw potential like, 'hey, that could be a tag team,' and they figured out hey, we have signed Eric Young so there's like three guys. Then later Nikki Cross together and Triple H had his wish for that type of crew of weird-looking psychopaths," he said. [20:22-20:50]

Expand Tweet

Alexander Wolfe was also a member of IMPERIUM. He was released in 2021 alongside numerous other talents.

What did you think about SAnitY's run in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Developmentally Speaking and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.