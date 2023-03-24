Former WWE star seemingly takes a shot at Rhea Ripley for lifting fake weights

Rhea Ripley is all set to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

She recently posted a workout video on social media with her real-life partner Buddy Matthews. In reaction to the video, former WWE star Cezar Bononi took a dig at Ripley for lifting fake weights.

Bononi, who is currently signed to AEW, commented on Ripley's video and also caught the attention of The Eradicator.

"Fake weights," commented Bononi.

Ripley quickly replied to the comment by saying:

"you wish mate *laughing emoji*."

Check out a screengrab of the comment exchange between Bononi and Ripley:

Bononi was part of WWE for five years and made his television debut in 2017. He lost his first match against Aleister Black, who is now known as Malakai Black.

Since signing with AEW, the Brazilian has mostly competed on AEW Dark. He did share the ring with Cody Rhodes when he was signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Rhea Ripley recently praised Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley will be in action at WrestleMania 39. Similarly, both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will also compete in their respective matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, the former RAW Women's Champion praised Rollins and Lynch for their achievements at WrestleMania.

"I feel like Mr. WrestleMania, I mean I feel like I'm going to have to go with the couple over here. I feel like I'm going to have to go with Seth Rollins and Becky. They've both done like history-making things at WrestleMania. And they've both been on a lot of them as well. So for me, I would probably say them two," she said.

Rhea Ripley won this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match and will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title. A win would mark the beginning of Ripley's first reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

