Former WWE star sends cryptic message after recent release

Karl Anderson sent a cryptic message on social media after his and Luke Gallows' recent release from WWE. On February 8, 2025, The Good Brothers' stint with the Stamford-based company ended.

Anderson and Gallows returned to WWE in 2022. The duo aligned and reunited with former Bullet Club and now-former OC stablemate, AJ Styles, after saving The Phenomenal One from an attack by The Judgment Day. The trio feuded with The Judgment Day before eventually going their separate paths, with Anderson and Gallows primarily working on NXT.

On February 11, The Machine Gun shared a cryptic message on X (FKA Twitter). He shared a photo of a burning matchstick, seemingly alluding to the 90-day non-compete clause. The former O.C. member also tagged Gallows in the post.

Check out Karl Anderson's post below:

Former WWE star Karl Anderson once claimed he and Luke Gallows were "legends" of the business

During Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' time in WWE, they competed across all three brands: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Speaking on NXT Exclusive in July 2024, The Machine Gun spoke on behalf of Gallows and Michin after The O.C. defeated OTM's Lucien Price, Bronca Nima, and Jaida Parker in a Mixed Tag Team Match on the Tuesday night show. He said:

"We told the world, Michin, the Big LG, the ‘Machine Gun’ Karl Anderson, The O.C., we were coming to NXT to show the world what real tag teams are. We are real, true-blue homegrown NXT talent, and we showed the world exactly why we’re legends."

Anderson and Gallows have previously performed in multiple promotions, including NJPW, AEW, and TNA. They were primarily known for their work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where they won the IWGP Tag Team Championship on three occasions.

The Machine Gun was also one of the original members of the Bullet Club, alongside Finn Balor, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale. The Good Brothers' next move in professional wrestling has yet to be revealed, and it remains to be seen which promotion they end up signing with.

