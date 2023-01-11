Former WWE star sends an eight-word message following reports of the company being sold emerge 

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) recently dropped a tweet after reports of WWE being purchased by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund emerged.

The last few days have seen massive internal changes in the global juggernaut, creating ripples across the industry. First, Vince McMahon returned to WWE to become a part of the board of directors, intending to sell the company ahead of its media rights negotiations.

A few hours back, Stephanie McMahon announced that she was stepping down from her position as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the global juggernaut. Alongside that, the Stamford-based company revealed that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board.

If that wasn't enough, a few more rumors began circulating, suggesting WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. It was also noted that the company would go private under its new leadership. Not just fans but many within the business were equally stunned by the flurry of developments.

Among them is Matt Cardona, who used one of the promotion's most famous past taglines to share his reaction to the rumors.

"Anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation!" tweeted Cardona.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona Anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation! Anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation!

Matt Cardona is rumored to join WWE

While his wife, Chelsea Green, is rumored to have been with WWE for quite some time, Matt Cardona hasn't signed on the dotted line yet. However, a recent report suggests that the former Intercontinental Champion could still ink a deal with the promotion in the future.

It was noted that Triple H was a fan of Cardona's work on the independent circuit and would gladly bring him back.

Though fans remain optimistic about seeing Matt Cardona back, it remains to be seen if the recent internal changes will play a roadblock in the way.

What do you make of the monumental changes within the company? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

