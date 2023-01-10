Potential update on Chelsea Green and fellow former WWE star’s rumored returns

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is seemingly on her way back to the company.

Much like former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Chelsea started a premium service for fans but recently shut it down at the end of 2022. The move has led fans to speculate that the 31-year-old is on her way back to the company and it appears that the WWE Universe was correct.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Chelsea Green has reportedly already signed with the company and is waiting for the creative team to work her into a storyline. Fightful added that Chelsea has been signed with the promotion for quite some time but is waiting on the sidelines for the creative to come up with something for her to do on television.

Chelsea Green's husband Matt Cardona (fka as Zack Ryder) has not been signed by WWE at the moment. Fightful noted that Cardona could still sign with the company in the future.

Triple H would reportedly bring Matt Cardona back to WWE

Matt Cardona has been hinting at a return to the company for some time now and shared several cryptic posts in November last year.

The former Intercontinental Champion was relegated to the undercard for most of the duration of his WWE career but has made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes claimed that Triple H would bring Cardona back to the company if the opportunity came about.

"I’ve heard because he’s done on the indies that Hunter is a fan of his. Cardona is not shy about being a lifelong fan and Hunter likes people that don’t shy away from growing up in this business. Hunter would 100% take Matt Cardona back, but I don’t know if that offer has been extended. If he comes in with Chelsea Green, I don’t know. I know he really wants Chelsea back. Specifically, I know Shawn Michaels loves Chelsea Green, so if they want her you would think they kind of make a two-for-one offer, like we’ll take both you guys if you want."

Triple H has brought back several released stars from the past during his time in control of the company's creative, but there have been reports of The Game being disappointed with several superstars. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea Green can find success on the main roster this time around.

