Triple H "severely underwhelmed" by some rehired WWE Superstars - Reports

After becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H was imposed with more responsibilities on the main roster, including RAW and SmackDown. A recent report stated that Hunter was allegedly underwhelmed with some of the superstars who came back during his reign.

Earlier this year, the old regime retired as Vince McMahon stepped down from his position and announced his retirement from the company. After his departure, a new regime was created under Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H to run the shows.

Triple H has since rehired several superstars who were either underutilized or released by the previous regime. According to a report from WrestleVotes, Hunter and WWE may have been underwhelmed by the performances of some recently returned superstars. Check it out:

"I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company."

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company. I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company.

It will be interesting to see which superstars are the ones who have failed to make an impression since their return under the new management.

Triple H could bring back WWE King and Queen of The Ring premium live event in 2023

Earlier this year, The Game rose to power within the company following Vince McMahon's retirement. The new regime has made several drastic changes within the last few months.

Last month, Hunter added WarGames to the main roster with the annual premium live event, Survivor Series. A few days ago, WWE filed a trademark for WWE King and Queen of The Ring.

In the past, Hunter mentioned that major changes would be seen in the company by the following year, especially with the schedule of premium live events. It looks like the popular event could be making its way back to the company.

In 2021, WWE had its first-ever Queen of The Ring with a returning King of The Ring. The tournament ended at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, where Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods won their respective tournaments.

Which superstar do you think has failed to perform since returning under the new regime? Sound off in the comment section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes