Former WWE star sends emotional message to John Cena after major appearance

Former WWE star CJ Perry, popularly known to fans as Lana recently sent an emotional message to John Cena.

At the premiere of 'The Iron Claw,' the upcoming film portraying the legendary Von Erich Family, numerous wrestlers were seen in attendance. This included WWE's John Cena, Baron Corbin, and Liv Morgan, alongside AEW's MJF, who not only served as one of the executive producers but also took on the role of Lance Von Erich in the movie. CJ Perry was also spotted among the attendees.

Following the event, Perry went on Twitter and shared a photo alongside Cena, expressing gratitude for his guidance and teachings about the wrestling business throughout her eight year tenure in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Thank you @JohnCena for teaching me so much about #wrestling, the business & storytelling while I was in @WWE. Go see @ironclawmovie @A24 #NeverGiveUp," Perry wrote.

WWE Superstar John Cena left impressed by Zac Efron

John Cena recently attended the premiere of the upcoming film, 'The Iron Claw.'

The 16-time World Champion was notably impressed by Zac Efron's portrayal in the film. Cena expressed his appreciation on Twitter, thanking Efron for bringing the story of The Von Erich Family, an essential part of wrestling history, to a fresh audience.

"Incredibly proud of @ZacEfron for an outstanding performance in @A24 ’s #TheIronClaw. Thank you for doing the work to help introduce a new audience to one of our industry’s most important families. See it in theaters Dec. 22nd!!!" Cena wrote.

Efron takes on the character of Kevin Von Erich in the movie, while the current AEW Champion MJF portrays Lance Von Erich. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 22, later this month.

