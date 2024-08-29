Former WWE star set for massive return after 21 years to different promotion

Since Triple H took the helm at WWE, several former superstars have found new homes in competing promotions. Meanwhile, Paul London, a three-time Tag Team Champion, and Cruiserweight Champion, is poised for a nostalgic return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) after a 21-year absence.

The 44-year-old veteran will compete in his first MLW match in 21 years tonight, August 29, 2024, at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. Paul London's opponent will be the rising star BRG (Brett Ryan Gosselin).

During an interview with Scott Fishman, the former WWE star reminisced about his first experience in an MLW ring. Paul London noted that he was at a comparable point in his career as his upcoming opponent was in 2003:

"I remember that I was really excited about working with Jerry Lynn like I always am. I'm always happy to see him. He is probably the most lovable person in wrestling or one of them at least. I know [Christopher] Daniels was there as well. I think I was most excited about the caliber of talent that Court [Bauer] amassed. I was freshly 22 or 23. It was pretty cool," he said. (H/T - SEScoops)

The former three-time Tag Team Champion and Cruiserweight Champion has reportedly also accepted the role of a producer in the Major Wrestling League.

Paul London on whether he would return to WWE under Triple H's regime

Sixteen years ago, the 44-year-old veteran was released from the Stamford-based promotion. London's final in-ring appearance on WWE TV was a defeat against Lance Cade on the July 21, 2008 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Cafe De Rene, Paul London discussed the possibility of returning to the sports entertainment giant under The Game's leadership. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion indicated that he has no problems with Triple H and is open to new opportunities:

"I welcome fresh new opportunities regardless. I try to navigate through it as best as I can and as we all do. And if it was ever to a point where something or somebody that I felt I didn't want to be associated with, I just wouldn't do it, but that's not the case there," London said.

It remains to be determined if Paul London will be able to score a significant victory against BRG in his return to MLW after more than two decades.

