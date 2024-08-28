Former WWE star joins rival promotion in major role - Reports

A former WWE Superstar has reportedly joined a rival promotion in a major backstage role. The star in question has not competed in a WWE match since 2008 but has remained active on the independent wrestling scene.

According to a new report from PW Insider, Paul London has accepted a role as a producer in Major League Wrestling. The veteran will also be making his return to the ring at MLW Summer of Beasts on August 20 at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. It will be London's first match in MLW in 21 years, and he will be squaring off against BRG (Brett Ryan Gosselin) at the event tomorrow night.

Trending

Paul London is a former Cruiserweight Champion in the promotion and captured the World Tag Team and WWE Tag Team Championship with Brian Kendrick back in the day.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Paul London reveals if he would return to WWE with Triple H in charge

Wrestling veteran Paul London recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of returning to the company under Triple H's regime.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast with Rene Dupree, the 44-year-old opened up about the idea of returning to the promotion now that Triple H is at the helm of creative.

London noted that he does not have any issues with The Game and would be open to new opportunities. He noted that he would never do something that he didn't want to be associated with, but that is not the case when it comes to working with Triple H.

"I welcome fresh new opportunities regardless. I try to navigate through it as best as I can and as we all do. And if it was ever to a point where something or somebody that I felt I didn't want to be associated with, I just wouldn't do it, but that's not the case there," London said. [From 02:10 to 02:30]

You can check out Paul London's comments in the video below:

Vince McMahon resigned from the company following accusations from former WWE employee Janel Grant. Triple H is now the promotion's Chief Content Officer and has guided the company to a ton of success as of late.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback