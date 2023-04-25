Former WWE star sets his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship 9 years after leaving

The introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship has attracted much attention from former WWE talents, including JTG, who posted an interesting tweet following Triple H's announcement.

JTG spent several years in World Wrestling Entertainment and became popular alongside his partner Shad Gaspard, collectively known as Cryme Tyme. Jayson Anthony Paul even had a singles run with the company before his release in 2014, following which he's continued to work for various companies on the indie circuit.

Since leaving the promotion, JTG has developed his skillset incredibly well, and he looks jacked in his recent pictures! He last appeared at the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2022, where Gaspard was given the Warrior Award posthumously.

Following Triple H's revelation of WWE's latest title, JTG put out a simple yet effective tweet that clearly showed that he'd got his eyes on the new belt:

While it would be highly unrealistic to expect JTG to win the World Heavyweight Championship, the 38-year-old could still secure a full-time return and have a decent run in the company he left nearly nine years ago.

What did Triple H announce regarding the new World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW?

There was a lot of anticipation amongst fans heading into the show as the promotion promised an announcement "that would rock the foundation of WWE." Triple H certainly didn't disappoint and confirmed the rumors by unveiling a brand-new world championship.

HHH stated that the World Heavyweight Championship would be assigned to the brand that won't have Roman Reigns, who has committed to a part-time schedule and won't defend his title regularly.

While The Tribal Chief will continue to be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a match to crown the World Heavyweight Champion will happen at Night of Champions on May 27th.

The Draft will lead to some significant moves across brands, and having two different world champions without unsettling Roman Reigns' run is apparently the way forward.

