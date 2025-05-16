Former WWE star shares future plans following recent release

A former WWE Superstar has shared her plans after being released from her contract earlier this month. The company parted ways with 17 talents, 16 of whom were released, while Shotzi's contract wasn't renewed.

Kayden Carter was with WWE from 2018 to 2025, starting on NXT as Lacey Lane. Her name was changed a year into her stint in developmental and eventually became a tag team wrestler with Kacy Katanzaro, who became Katana Chance.

The duo was called up to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft and won the Women's Tag Team Championship later that year. However, they were barely used on television after losing the titles to Damage CTRL after just 39 days. They were eventually released on May 2.

In a post on her Instagram account, Kayden Carter thanked all of the people who expressed their support for her and sent her encouraging messages. She said she would be back in wrestling in no time but also announced that she would continue making online content.

"I just want to tell you guys that I'm going to continue my journey on making content. I hope I can continue to entertain you guys with my funny skits, my food reviews and anything that has to do with my life. Because I always love sharing that with you guys, so I hope that you guys can continue to follow me on my journey to see where this whole adventure takes us next. So, here's to new beginnings," Carter said.

Kayden Carter revealed last week that she has a 90-day no-compete clause on her contract. She can't wrestle or sign with a different promotion until August 1, 2025. She also changed her in-ring name back to Lacey Lane.

Vince Russo calls out WWE following talent releases

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown earlier this month, former WWE writer Vince Russo was baffled by the company's decision to release many of its talents. Russo called them out for not using their investment properly and wasting money.

"So, what my point is, every time they cut a Dakota Kai, every time they cut a Shayna Baszler, you're flushing money down the toilet. You've invested millions and millions of dollars and television time in these people, and then you're cutting them loose. Who the hell is responsible for that? How many misses until somebody is held responsible?" Russo said. (15:53 - 17:00)

It will be interesting to see what the former WWE stars are going to do once they are able to sign with a different promotion. Braun Strowman landed a gig on the USA Network as the host of Everything on the Menu later this year.

