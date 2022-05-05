Former WWE star shares how he met his girlfriend Mandy Rose

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is currently dating Tino Sabatelli and the latter recently revealed where it all began.

Rose confirmed her relationship with Sabatelli back in 2018. The two first met when Mandy Rose was filming for Tough Enough. Sabatelli went on to witness her growth as a star in WWE. Rose was engaged at the time, and she remained friends with Sabatelli, who was drawn to her right from the beginning.

The two got together after Rose's break-up and have been together ever since. Sabatelli recalled the details during his recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.

“It was when she was doing the show 'Tough Enough'," said Sabbatelli. "The first time I met Mandy, they were filming Tough Enough and they built a warehouse next to the PC. I saw them walking around and I’m like that girl is beautiful. I watched her go through the show and she got signed. Her personality and down-to-earth persona just drew me to her. She was such a genuine person, and at the time she was engaged and we were just friends. But they broke up and we just escalated from there.” (H/T Chris Van Vliet)

Rose is currently the reigning NXT Women's Champion in WWE. Unfortunately, Sabatelli has been released twice from the company and he stated that the second time was due to his age.

You can watch the full interview below:

Tino Sabatelli comments on potential WWE return

The former NXT star admitted that Triple H showed great faith in him during his initial days with the company. However, he now believes that he won't get another opportunity to prove himself because he's 35 now.

Sabatelli also stated that Vince McMahon might have thought of him quite differently if they had met face-to-face. Unfortunately for him, that was not the case, and he regrets that he didn't have a good chance to prove his worth.

Time will tell what the future holds for Sabbatelli.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Colin Tessier