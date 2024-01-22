Former WWE star shares reunion photo with ex-Women's Champion

A former WWE Superstar shared a photo of his reunion with a one-time Women's Champion at a recent wrestling event.

Tyson Kidd suffered a neck injury on June 1, 2015, and was initially ruled out for a year. However, Kidd retired from being an active wrestler more than a year later and was hired by WWE to become a producer.

Meanwhile, Gail Kim had two stints with the company from 2002 to 2004 and from 2008 to 2011. She had a legendary career in TNA/Impact Wrestling and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2016. She has been a producer for TNA since her last match in 2018.

Tyson Kidd and Gail Kim reunited backstage during a wrestling event over the weekend, possibly at the TNA tapings in Orlando, Florida. Kidd shared a photo of them with the captions:

"I loved catching up with my good friend @gailkimitsme last night! Not only have I always admired her work in the ring but I also admire the person she is outside the ring. One of the pioneers of women's wrestling."

Kim and Natalya both responded to Kidd's post on Instagram. Kim called him and Natalya her favorites, while The Queen of Harts had nothing but praise for the 46-year-old star for her contributions to women's wrestling over the years.

Natalya and Gail Kim respond to Tyson Kidd.

Gail Kim unsure about getting a call from WWE for surprise Royal Rumble appearance

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and it's the perfect opportunity for former WWE Superstars to make a surprise appearance. Gail Kim has not been seen with the company since leaving in 2011.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Kim was asked about the possibility of returning to WWE for one night. She's not even sure if the company will call her, considering how her second stint there ended.

"First off, I don’t think they would ask me, which is okay," Kim said. "But you know, you saw Mickie (James) and what a great relationship. I think Scott D'Amore, as our leader in Impact, has done some amazing things. Whatever happens happens." [7:24 to 7:42]

TNA's relationship with WWE improved over the years, with Mickie James participating in the 2022 Royal Rumble as the Impact Women's Champion.

Would you like to see Gail Kim return at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27 in Tampa? Share your answer in the comments section below.

