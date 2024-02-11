Former WWE star shoots hard on Vince McMahon: "He squashed a lot of people's livelihoods" (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is currently facing a lot of heat, and one former WWE talent who once confronted the wrestling booker, Nailz, didn't mince his words during a recent interview about his former boss.

Nailz, real name Kevin Wacholz, was best known for portraying the character of an ex-convict in WWE, who released him in 1992 after he attacked Vince McMahon in his office.

A furious legal battle between both parties followed, with Nailz leveling several serious accusations against Mr. McMahon.

During an exclusive interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Nailz was asked about whether he regretted assaulting Vince McMahon.

The former WWE star honestly revealed that, unlike most talents who were afraid to confront McMahon, he wasn't scared to voice his issues. Nailz didn't think highly of the former Chairman and claimed that the 78-year-old had deliberately ended the careers of many wrestlers.

"With him [Vince McMahon], people were afraid to talk to him. There were many, many people that just wouldn't go in and talk to him, and he would run through them. He has squashed a lot of people's careers," said Nailz. "He squashed a lot of people's livelihoods. And people just didn't say what was on their minds; they were afraid to talk to him. So, he ran into the wrong guy." [From 06:36 to 06:57]

You're not a man if you let some other person step on you: Nailz on his dispute with Vince McMahon

Nailz was an active wrestler when the business was totally different, with Vince McMahon's WWE being the undisputed leader.

Even though being employed by WWE was a big deal, maintaining his self-respect was equally important for Nailz, and he wasn't worried about the consequences.

The 65-year-old had no intentions of getting bullied by Vince McMahon and recalled the WWE head owing him money. Instead of being apprehensive about talking to McMahon about the problem, Nailz felt his actions were justified as no man would allow another person to "treat you like a bug."

"I mean, you have to stand up for yourself. You're not a man if you let some other person step on you and treat you like a bug and squash you like a cockroach. He owed me money; I believed that if people don't stand up for themselves, there is nobody who's going to do it; you have to do it for yourself. So, that's the type of person I am. I stand up for myself, and if I don't believe in something, I'll let you know, and I'll air my grievances," Nailz added. [From 06:07 to 06:35]

While a handful of WWE stars have had fearless real-life altercations with Mr. McMahon, Nailz's story certainly is one of the most prominent in the company's history.

