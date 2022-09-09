5 most controversial backstage altercations in WWE history

WWE backstage altercations happen almost every week on television on RAW or SmackDown in storyline. But what happens when there’s real-life conflict between superstars? These interactions aren’t just two performers arguing over who’s the better champion or pleading their case as to why they should go over.

Instead, these squabbles unfortunately happen when personal egos get in the way of doing business. Performers find themselves in real-life feuds that sometimes result in backstage conflict at WWE events.

Today, we look at five of the most controversial backstage altercations in WWE history.

#5 – Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle were involved in an infamous scuffle with Vince McMahon

The story that’s been told from Kurt Angle’s book: “It’s True! It’s True!”, was that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon loved to play practical jokes and ribs. At one point, Vince took down Angle and bragged about how he was the only one to ever take down the Olympic gold medalist like that.

Angle decided that it was time to get revenge. During a plane ride to a WWE live event, McMahon attempted to grapple with Angle every chance he got. This caused a scuffle between the two men, and the noise would eventually wake up a sleeping Undertaker.

The Undertaker didn’t know that Angle and McMahon were just messing around, so he grabbed Angle from behind and proceeded to literally choke Angle out cold.

#4 – Mr. Perfect and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Curt Hennig had an infamous brawl that took place on the "Plane Ride from Hell" in 2002.

This story took place during the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell”. A young Brock Lesnar got into a huge scuffle with “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig. This altercation is legendary as it literally almost killed everyone on the plane.

As the story goes, Hennig was drunk and wanted to challenge Lesnar to a wrestling match (amateur style). Known at the time as "The Next Big Thing," Brock was a rookie in WWE and was caught off guard by the challenge.

Paul Heyman was sitting next to Lesnar and told him he needed to teach Hennig a lesson and shut him up. He then proceeded to get up from his seat and tackle Hennig into the plane door at full force. This nearly ripped the plane door off its hinges, causing everyone on board to fear for their own safety.

The fight was eventually broken up by WWE management on board. Henning was fired from the company shortly thereafter.

#3 – “Ravishing” Rick Rude and The Ultimate Warrior

Back in 1989, The Ultimate Warrior and “Ravishing” Rick Rude were involved in a feud over the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The two men had some pretty good matches inside the ring, but an altercation outside of the ring was what truly made this feud notable.

Rude confronted Warrior backstage after one of their matches and simply asked Warrior if he could “lighten up” next time. He suggested that Warrior was too stiff out in the ring. The Warrior replied by saying: “I don’t have to because I’m the Ultimate Warrior.”

Rude got upset and proceeded to knock Warrior down with one punch.

#2 – Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Shawn Michaels

The rivalry between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels has been well documented. The two men were good friends, then became bitter and hated rivals due to personal tensions between them. This led to a personal backstage fight that had to be broken up by Jerry Lawler and Pat Patterson.

The clash was a result of all the built-up tension that had finally come to a boiling point. Once the fight was over, Shawn left the arena and went home, threatening to quit WWE while Bret stuck around. This happened months prior to the Montreal Screwjob in 1997.

Thankfully, after many years of hatred and disdain, the two men eventually made amends with each other and are now good friends.

#1 – Vince McMahon and Kevin Wacholz (Nailz)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Nailz had a scary confrontation that led to McMahon almost being choked out.

Kevin Wacholz was a wrestler known by the name of “Nailz” for WWE in 1992. The following story was told by former WCW star, Charlie Norris, who was a guest on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. He went into detail, describing the incident where Nailz got into a financial dispute with Vince McMahon that led to Nailz choking McMahon with his bare hands.

“Nailz, he was working a program with Big Bossman. They did Boston Garden. They did Madison Square Garden where you’re supposed to get a nice little chunk of money there from that, not just the money you’re getting. We were going over there, me, John Nord (The Berzerker), and Nailz that day. I didn’t believe him, but he (Nailz) said, ‘I’m going to choke out, I’m going to get Vince tonight and you guys pretend that you’re pulling me off of him, but not really. Just make an effort because I don’t want you guys to get in trouble.’”

Norris added:

“So me and Nord were in there. I don’t see how we could have pulled him off anyway. I don’t think 50 people could have pulled him off. He was one bad dude. Nice guy, great guy, and I loved his gimmick, but he asked Vince, ‘How come my payoff is so low?’ It was ridiculous, like $600. I saw it. He showed me. For Madison Square Garden, are you kidding me? So he asked Vince and Vince got snotty with him. Some people you don’t do that with, and he’s one of them. He did grab Vince and he was really choking him. He let him go, but yea, that was in Green Bay, WI. We were watching the door so nobody else could get in there, John Nord, me, and I don’t remember who else was there. He got fired after that.”

Nailz was never seen in WWE ever again. He would go on to wrestle a match for WCW in 1993 at Slamboree, losing to Sting in a short match.

