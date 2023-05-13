Former WWE star shoots on Vince McMahon; calls him an "a**hole" for alleged mistreatment

Former WWE star Shane Douglas recently spoke about a negative experience from his early career working under Vince McMahon.

The Franchise was most famous for his time in ECW, which was the edgy alternative to WCW and WWE's products at the time. However, Douglas was at one time under contract with Vince McMahon.

Douglas spoke over on Wrestling Shoot Interviews and recounted a horrible experience of getting injured in a match against Scott Hall at a live show in his final days working for WWE. Shane would proceed to get a proper medical and was warned then by a doctor what his injury can lead to if he doesn't rest.

"It's turning to a nightmare, right? I said doctor this is my last night working with this a**hole. Look, it's fake wrestling, What's the worst thing that can happen. His reply to me, was, you can end up sexually dysfunctional, in a wheelchair for the rest of your life or both? Well, that's the magic phrase I'm done," Shane Douglas said. (9:20-9:38)

Shane Douglas further went on to explain Vince's reaction to him, not wrestling on his final day of working in WWE against Savio Vega due to an injury.

"Vince says, asks the same thing. What's the worst thing that can happen. He said this young man can end up in a wheelchair. I'm looking at Vince, he didn't even blink when this guy said that. So he turns to me now and he comes up our chests were touching. And he goes 'Dean do you agree with this diagnosis.' Douglas continued "I put my hand on his chest and I pushed him and I'm not qualified to agree or disagree with that diagnosis. And Vince did this little hissy fit dance like this and turned in the corner and walked intentionally towards me And shoulder thumped me like tackling me and it twisted me, the doctor had to grab, but when he did, it turned me." (12:21-13:08)

You can listen to the full story down below:

Shane Douglas' entire run in WWE was a mess

The Franchise, Shane Douglas was famously known as being one of the many first icons in ECW history under Paul Heyman. His career transitioned into a run with WCW later on in the 90s.

Shane Douglas, however once accepted an offer from WWE and decided to work with Vince McMahon for the first time.

The run led to him not being presented in the best manner and getting stuck with a college professor's gimmick as Dean Douglas. The former ECW World Champion would have to deal with Kliq politics in WWE and has called out Triple H for allegedly stealing one of his promos.

The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast @bgwpod I’ll always take time to remind folks that Triple H got his “Game” persona from Shane Douglas. I’ll always take time to remind folks that Triple H got his “Game” persona from Shane Douglas. https://t.co/ArkWaTlNQo

What do you think about Shane Douglas's comments? Sound off below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes