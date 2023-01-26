Former WWE star signs with IMPACT Wrestling

It is not shocking to see former WWE talent pop up in different promotions. Recently, another former WWE Superstar signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

Zack Heydorn of the Pro Wrestling Torch reports that Big Kon has agreed to a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. IMPACT themselves tweeted on Wednesday afternoon to confirm the news.

Kon first made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling in February 2022 and lost to Josh Alexander on the February 22 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. He would later return in November and join Alan Angels in The Design. However, they would go through a major change as Eric Young would leave the company a few weeks later, with Deaner becoming the leader of the group.

According to Heydorn, Kon credited Tommy Dreamer for helping him land in IMPACT and stated that the company helped reignite his passion for the pro wrestling business.

What did Big Kon do while in WWE?

Kon is no stranger to the wrestling television audience as he was a part of WWE as Konnor of The Ascension and teamed alongside Viktor. They would end up winning the NXT Tag Team Championships on September 12, 2013, by defeating Adrian Neville and Corey Graves. They would dominate the NXT tag team division and were recognized as champions until they were defeated by The Lucha Dragons (Kalisto and Sin Cara) at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way.

The team was then promoted to the main roster on the December 29, 2014, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW and defeated The Miz and Damien Mizdow. They were never able to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships throughout their main roster run and quickly fizzled out. They were not considered a priority on the show until their release from the company on December 8, 2019, alongside the late Luke Harper and Sin Cara.

Members of the WWE Universe were not very happy with how they were treated while on the main roster after following them from NXT and not seeing them reach the same level of success in front of a bigger audience.

Ringsiders Wrestling @Ringsiders_ BREAKING NEWS!



The Ascension: Konnor & Viktor have also been released by WWE!



These two where fantastic in NXT and underutilised massively during their time on Raw & Smackdown! BREAKING NEWS!The Ascension: Konnor & Viktor have also been released by WWE!These two where fantastic in NXT and underutilised massively during their time on Raw & Smackdown! https://t.co/gGrmmkRgqP

