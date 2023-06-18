Former WWE star Steph De Lander expresses frustration ahead of Bash in Beckley

Former WWE star Steph De Lander also known as Persia Pirotta, recently shared her thoughts on West Virginia ahead of her match at ASW Bash in Beckley 2023.

The event will feature an intergender tag team match between Aaron West & Nurse Mika and Tootie & Camard Jackson. The ASW X Division Championship will also be on the line as Huffmanly, Josh Williams, and Seth Martin will lock horns.

During the same show, Cole Karter will face Chance Prophet. Meanwhile, The Heatseekers & Mason Myles will go up against Ddtrash and Jay Lethal. The ASW Ladies Championship match will involve Taya Valkyrie, Judi Rae, and Steph De Lander.

Ahead of her match in West Virginia, Lander took to social media to express her frustration as she uploaded a photo of herself with her reaction. She wrote:

"How I feel about West Virginia @aswwrestlingwv."

The ASW Heavyweight Championship will also be up for grabs as Lander's ally, Matt Cardona, and Heath will battle it out for the title.

Steph De Lander opened up about her pairing with Matt Cardona

Steph De Lander recently discussed her successful pairing with Matt Cardona on the independent circuit.

In an interview with Pario Magazine, Lander mentioned Cardona pitched for them to join forces. She also described being pleased with the opportunity.

“During the tour, he [Cardona] came up to me & said he had a question for me. Instantly the anxiety in my hand had me thinking, ‘What have I done, this is bad.’ But then he asked how I felt about teaming with him on the indies and being his ‘heater.’ In my head, I thought, 'Wow, this is a huge opportunity. Surely this can’t be real."

Lander added that she was inactive in the pro wrestling scene for six months following her WWE release in April 2022.

“I was meant to stay in Australia a few extra days to spend time with my family, but there was a GCW [event] that weekend, so I thought about it and knew I’ve got to go (…) This year especially is about my career because I took six months off after being released, so now I really have to make that decision and really get the ball rolling.”

Steph De Lander was recently presented with the Women's Internet Championship by Matt Cardona. It will be interesting to see if the duo will continue to dominate the independent circuit.

