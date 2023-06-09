Former WWE star Steph De Lander shares photo of her kissing female wrestler

Former WWE star Steph De Lander took to social media to share a photo of her kissing female wrestler Sawyer Wreck.

During her time in WWE, De Lander competed under the NXT brand. She was known as Persia Pirotta and was introduced as Indi Hartwell's friend from Australia.

Since leaving the Stamford-based company, De Lander has made big moves on the independent circuit. She has regularly appeared in GCW, teaming up with Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, De Lander shared a photo of her locking lips with Wreck and sent a short message. The incident occurred a few days ago at a GCW show.

"Making out > taking bumps @GCWrestling_," wrote De Lander.

Steph De Lander sent a message to Gigi Dolin on her birthday

Gigi Dolin recently celebrated her 26th birthday and received a birthday wish from Steph De Lander on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, De Lander shared a photo featuring herself and Dolin. The two previously crossed paths in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. The same match also featured then-NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Iyo Sky and Zoey Stark.

In her birthday wish dedicated to Dolin, De Lander mentioned that the former is one of the "se*iest" people she knew. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to one of the se*iest ppl I know @gigidolin_wwe"

De Lander made her WWE debut in 2021 and was released in 2022. Since then, she has been at the top of her game alongside the "Indy God". In recent months, the 26-year-old has also appeared in AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

