"One of the se*iest [people] I know" - Former WWE star sends a message to Gigi Dolin

Gigi Dolin recently celebrated her 26th birthday. She received a ton of messages and wishes from her colleagues, friends, and even a former WWE star.

Dolin is currently working under the NXT brand. She is on the back of a huge win over former tag team partner Jacy Jayne, whom she beat in a Weaponized Cage Match. This was the trilogy between the two former Toxic Attraction members.

The former WWE star who sent more of an interesting birthday wish to Dolin is Steph De Lander, formerly Persia Pirotta. Taking to her Instagram handle, De Lander shared a photo of herself and Dolin from their NXT days:

"Happy Birthday to one of the se*iest ppl I know @gigidolin_wwe," wrote De Lander

Check out a screengrab of De Lander's Instagram story and wish for Gigi Dolin:

Pirotta made her NXT debut in 2021 and was introduced as Indi Hartwell's close friend who came all the way from Australia.

She even teamed up with Hartwell in a Triple Threat Match featuring Dolin and Jayne and then-NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Iyo Sky and Zoey Stark. Pirotta was released by WWE in 2022.

In recent months, she has made big moves on the independent circuit, teaming up with "Indy God" Matt Cardona himself.

Mandy Rose reacted to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne's Weaponized Cage Match from NXT

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne pushed each other to the absolute limit, courtesy of their recent Weaponized Cage Match, as the two women completed their trilogy series.

Former Toxic Attraction member Mandy Rose took to social media as she reacted to Dolin and Jayne's match. The former Toxic Attraction leader sent a four-word message. She wrote:

"Wowww… All I gotta say."

During Rose's time on NXT, Toxic Attraction dominated the women's division, holding every singles available women's title on the brand at the same time.

