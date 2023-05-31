Mandy Rose has one-word reaction to dominant win at WWE show

Mandy Rose had a one-word reaction to her former stablemate's win at the WWE event tonight.

Ever since Mandy Rose was released from WWE, it was evident that Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne would eventually break up Toxic Attraction. It only took a few weeks for the duo to go their separate ways when Jacy kicked Gigi's head in.

Since then, the two women have been feuding. They first competed a few weeks ago, where Gigi emerged victorious. Jacy ended up winning the second encounter. Given that they had one victory each, Gigi challenged Jacy to a weaponized steel cage match tonight on NXT to settle the score.

The match kicked off tonight's show. Despite being attacked from behind by Jayne on her way to the ring, Dolin was at her best. The former dominated the majority of the match and won after she put Jacy through a table.

Following the win, Mandy Rose took to Twitter to react to Gigi Dolin's win on NXT tonight.

"Wowww… All I gotta say."

With this win, it looks like Gigi may be able to focus on the road ahead and forget about her rivalry with Jacy Jayne.

What did you make of Gigi Dolin's performance? Sound off in the comments section.

