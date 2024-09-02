Former WWE star suddenly announces retirement at just 35; shares emotional message

A former WWE star has taken to social media to reveal that he was hanging up his wrestling boots for good. The said performer is Ashton Smith, who's a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion alongside his partner, Oliver Carter.

Smith has been a wrestler for nearly two decades, having debuted back in 2007. After years of toiling on the independent circuit, the 35-year-old star finally made it to WWE in 2018. Ashton Smith also went on to taste championship success in the Stamford-based promotion. However, his reign was short-lived, as he and Carter were forced to vacate their NXT UK Tag Team Titles after Smith suffered an injury.

Just months later in August 2022, Ashton Smith was let go from the company. Though he has been actively wrestling since then, Smith has now chosen to step away from the ring. He recently shared a note on Twitter, revealing that he wanted to spend more time with his family and chase other avenues.

Check out his heartfelt post below:

"All the best God Bless," wrote Ashton Smith

WWE legend John Cena is due to retire soon

Speaking of retirements, one of the most high-profile names to have recently announced they would be hanging up their boots is John Cena. The Leader of the Cenation had been the biggest WWE name for years before Hollywood came knocking on his door. With his acting assignments keeping him occupied, Cena has made the decision to retire from wrestling by the end of 2025.

He would be embarking upon a retirement tour from next year that could see him perform at multiple premium live events, including WrestleMania 41. Considering just how beloved a name John Cena is, there's little doubt that his final few matches would be an emotionally overwhelming affair for him and the fans.

