Former WWE star who surprisingly retired wanted to wrestle Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon, and others in dream matches

Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon, Bayley, and a host of other prominent names were recently included in former WWE star Brandi Rhodes' list of superstars she wanted to wrestle.

Brandi, who has previously worked as an in-ring performer and announcer, recently confirmed her retirement from in-ring competition. Her final match was against KiLynn King in AEW last year.

Taking to Twitter, Rhodes revealed the 10 names she would have liked to wrestle during her time as an active competitor. She included several WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers, as well.

Here is the list Brandi provided:

Check out Brandi Rhodes' tweet:

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes I rarely tweet about wrestling these days...but here are 10 people I never wrestled but really wanted to.



1) Becky Lynch

2) Bayley

3) Bianca Belair

4) Maki Itoh

5) Kylie Rae

6) Madusa

7) Mickie James

8) Lita

9) Stephanie McMahon

10) Serena Deeb



Which would have been most fun?

How did former WWE star Brandi Rhodes announce her retirement?

Brandi Rhodes announced her retirement during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

She revealed that she had quietly retired from in-ring competition and put her family first. Rhodes said:

"You know, not as an active competitor. For sure. [You've retired as a wrestler?] Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic. But yes, I did. I just said you know what? Okay, well, we are either gonna do this the Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins way. And they are amazing for doing it, because I can't. It just was too hard, well not too hard, but just something that I just didn't think would be the best for the family."

Brandi further mentioned that she and Cody Rhodes chose to go on separate professional paths while she is fully focused on her ventures outside of wrestling.

"So, you know, we've gone a different route, and I've started business ventures on my own and he's doing his thing and we're just doing a couple of different things."

Cody and his wife Brandi left WWE in 2016 and competed on the independent circuit. They stuck together over the course of The American Nightmare's journey through NJPW, ROH, and AEW.

