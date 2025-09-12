Former WWE star teases The Great Khali's involvement in Global League Wrestling (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali could be involved with a major wrestling promotion in India. Wrestling sensation Parker Boudreaux recently shared some details about Global League Wrestling.
GLW is going to be the first of its kind wrestling promotion centered on promoting talent in India and the Asia Pacific region. Indian television giant Prasar Bharati and AEx Sport recently announced that GLW Clash will feature on DD Sports for the Indian fans.
During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Boudreaux claimed that GLW would revolutionize pro wrestling for the Indian fanbase. He spoke about the ideation process of the promotion with businessman Cameron Vale. Parker also noted that he was in touch with another WWE alum, Shanky Singh, and the two were thinking of ways to captivate Indian fans with wrestling.
"GLW in India, I think it's gonna be next level because Indian fans have always wanted something like this. Me, and Cameron Vale, we were talking about maybe going to Australia. He's a very, very high businessman in Australia that owns multiple wrestling companies." He continued, "He came up to me with this amazing idea with GLW. I was in touch with Shanky as well. We were just talking about how we could maybe bring it to India."
How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!
Parker added that WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali would also be involved with the promotion.
"I've always wanted to work in India. I respect the culture of the country; I respect everything about India. Let's make something happen. He was talking to a businessman over there, and he made it happen. Shoutout to Cameron Vale and The Great Khali, obviously, for knowing about me."
GLW Clash is set to air on DD Sports from October this year. Major wrestling stars and even ex-WWE talent like Shanky Singh, Parker Boudreaux, Mahabali Shera, and Mustafa Ali have been advertised for the promotion.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.
Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!