Former WWE Star on his time working with John Cena 

During his 20-year wrestling career, John Cena worked with multiple superstars, one performer he was aligned with at the start of his WWE journey was Bull Buchanan.

In late 2002, a young Cena was portrayed as a rapper to WWE fans, with creative choosing for him to have Buchanan work as his bodyguard and hypeman.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Bull was asked how he prepped to work as a rapper as well as what it was like to work with a young John Cena.

"It was fun to actually have some fun with something. I remember thinking about it, you know, when they told me I was gonna be John's sidekick slash bodyguard, whatever. I thought, okay, how should I approach this? Was it like a bodyguard or was it more of an Eminem style guy? Oddly enough, I was a big rap fan. I listened to it all the time back then." (H/T Wrestling News)

The 16-time World Champion and Bull Buchanan's pairing on screen did not last long as Cena ended their affiliation with one another in January 2003, just two months after they joined forces.

When did John Cena last wrestle?

With the iconic WWE star now working in Hollywood on a more regular basis, the chances of him wrestling in front of his adoring fans are becoming rarer and rarer.

However, earlier this month at WrestleMania 39, Cena wrestled in his first singles match since August 2021, with him going one-on-one with the current United States Champion Austin Theory.

Despite his best efforts, the former WWE Champion was unable to pick up another win on the Grandest Stage of Them All, with the young star getting one over on the legend.

