Former WWE star tried to get himself fired from the United States Marines, says Kenny Bolin

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Raven allegedly tried to get himself fired from the United States Marine Corps earlier in his life.

Before becoming a professional wrestler, Raven studied criminal justice at the University of Delaware to prepare himself to become a CIA agent. During his college days, however, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. The 58-year-old served for six years.

During a recent episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin detailed a conversation with Raven in which the latter spoke about his attempt to get himself fired from the Marines.

"I found out yesterday Raven was in the Marines. Does Raven strike you as a Marine guy? Not me. That's what I told him. I said, 'I can't do the Marines' and I said, 'I'm shocked you did.' He said, 'I was so good at it. They put me in charge of one of the platoons.' He says, 'I tried to get fired and they wouldn't fire me. I was that good at it,'" Bolin said. [2:36 - 2:45]

Raven had two WWE runs

In 1993, Raven joined the Stamford-based company. However, his first run ended about a year later as he left in October 1994. The 58-year-old then spent a few years wrestling in WCW and ECW before returning to WWE in 2000.

Raven's second run in the Stamford-based company lasted nearly three years, during which he won the Hardcore Championship 27 times. Nevertheless, the company released him from his contract in January 2003.

Following his departure, the former superstar joined IMPACT Wrestling, where he spent nearly seven years as an active competitor. He also wrestled on the independent circuit.

The former Hardcore Champion, however, last competed in February 2020 when he & Justin Credible lost an ARW Tag Team Championship match against Jason Dugan & JD Dalton at an Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling event.

Raven @theraveneffect

I’m actually 20yrs old but I could pass for 15. Not even a single facial hair yet...

As my official



@jetzotime @IAmJericho Found this picture...I’m actually 20yrs old but I could pass for 15. Not even a single facial hair yet...As my official @USMC picture, that mug was not gonna instill terror in the hearts & minds of anyone... except maybe a young @THETOMMYDREAMER Found this picture...I’m actually 20yrs old but I could pass for 15. Not even a single facial hair yet...As my official @USMC picture, that mug was not gonna instill terror in the hearts & minds of anyone... except maybe a young @THETOMMYDREAMER @jetzotime @IAmJericho https://t.co/Q8rh3kbUb5

