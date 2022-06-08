Former WWE star Raven had to consult a psychologist after failing to win the world title

Former superstar Raven recalled when he had to consult a psychologist following his disappointing tenure with WWE.

The ECW legend had two spells that lasted for one and three years, respectively. He failed to win any titles other than the WWF Hardcore Championship in those four years combined. He was released in 2003 following a match against Jeff Hardy, which he lost.

The veteran recently sat down with SOUNDSPHERE and explained that not winning the WWF (now WWE) title despite spending time at the top left him unsatisfied.

"You know, I had to spend time on a psychologist’s couch to be happy, to accept the fact that my career was incredibly successful but I felt like it wasn’t a success because I didn’t get the WWF Title, you know what I mean?"

He stated that his time in the company did not match the standards he had set for himself. He had to consult a psychologist to cope with the situation.

After spending time on a psychologist’s couch, I learned not to hold myself to a different standard because what it — it’s just arrogant to be honest. It’s just pretentious and arrogant to hold yourself to a higher standard but it’s easy to fall into that trap though. It’s just hard to get out of it," said Raven. (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Raven will get his second knee surgery done soon

In April, the star posted a picture from the hospital bed after undergoing a successful knee replacement surgery. The former Hardcore Champion also took to Twitter to share the news.

However, in the same interview, Raven stated that he would get his second knee replaced soon. He also said he plans to get his other shoulder replaced next year.

The veteran is now semi-retired from in-ring competition and runs his podcast called "The Raven Effect." You can find more updates about him here.

