Former WWE star wants a real fight with Booker T: "I didn't appreciate what he said"

Booker T recently caused a stir online when he described one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson as "lying, lowdown scum." In a new interview, Johnson hit back at his former co-worker with some scathing words of his own.

Booker claimed on his Hall of Fame podcast that The Pearl River Powerhouse is notorious for not telling the truth. He also recalled a time when he got into an argument with the former WWE star when they trained at Ivan Putski's wrestling school.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Johnson challenged Booker to face him in a real fight:

"Brother, I got a dojo for us. If you wanna get to the streets with this, let's do it. Because I didn't appreciate what he said. And before you call somebody a scum, look at your past, and then really know who the scum is." [41:17 – 41:37]

While Johnson is on bad terms with Booker, he has no problem with the wrestling legend's brother Stevie Ray. He and Stevie teamed together as Harlem Heat 2000 in WCW.

Ahmed Johnson threatens to disclose details about Booker T

In the late 1980s, Booker T spent 19 months in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery. The 58-year-old later turned his life around and became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

If Booker speaks negatively about him again, Ahmed Johnson plans to reveal private information about his fellow wrestler's time in prison:

"I don't know too many people who even follow an ex-convict. I went to the military and served my country. He's the type of people that we try to protect the country against. If he come up again with it, I'm gonna have to tell what I heard from one of his cell buddies, and it's not pretty." [41:40 – 42:11]

Johnson is best known for his WWE spell between 1995 and 1998. His biggest career moment came in 1996 when he defeated Goldust to win the Intercontinental Championship.

