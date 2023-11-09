"You got a problem with me, I'll be outside waiting" - Booker T challenged former WWE Intercontinental Champion to real-life fight

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently challenged a former WWE Superstar to a shoot fight.

Ahmed Johnson is best known for his stint in WWE during the 90s. He also had a short-lived stint in WCW during its dying days.

Former 5x, 5x, 5x, 5x, 5x, World Champion Booker T had a lot to say about Johnson on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. He didn't hold back while bashing Johnson and recalled the duo going to Ivan Putski's wrestling school back in the day. The veteran stated that he once had a dispute with the former Intercontinental Champion at the school and ended up challenging him to a real fight outside:

“Let me go back one more time. You say that we didn't get along in the wrestling school that we went to. We both went to Ivan Putski's wrestling school. I remember one day I did have a kerfluffle with Ahmed Johnson at the wrestling school because we were doing practice. I was doing hip tosses, arm drags, victory rolls, stuff like that, and he wanted to practice power bombs. I said, 'I don't practice power bombs,' and he got hot about it. He got a little bit hot about it. I think I checked him that day and told him, 'Hey man. You got a problem with me, I'll be outside waiting,' and my brother can attest to this." [H/T: Wrestling News]

Booker T added that he ignored Ahmed Johnson at an airport

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer also said that he saw Ahmed Johnson at an airport about two months ago. As per Booker, Ahmed looked at him and smiled. In response, the former WCW star simply turned left and proceeded to board the plane without acknowledging him.

Booker T is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE. He is one of a handful of wrestlers who have been awarded two WWE Hall of Fame rings. He currently works as a color commentator on WWE NXT.

