3 real-life friendships in WWE and 3 pairs who were friends only on TV

It isn't exactly a secret that pro-wrestling is a demanding business. It needs a Superstar to be on their toes for the better part of a year. The hectic schedule that comes with being a WWE Superstar isn't something that everyone can handle. One has to constantly travel on the road from one show to another and perform in front of the WWE Universe on a weekly basis, sometimes on several shows.

Here's where friendships blossom between WWE Superstars. Like-minded individuals who are in the same situation generally tend to form bonds that last a lifetime in some cases. In this slideshow, we will take a look at three real-life friendships in WWE. Also, we will highlight three on-screen friendships in WWE that were formed to advance storylines on TV and the pairs weren't close in real life.

#6 Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax (real-life friendship)

Bliss and Nia Jax

Both Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss have done well for themselves on the main roster. These two women have feuded with each other as well over the RAW Women's title in 2018. Their feud culminated in a RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania 34, which ended with Jax winning the belt. Bliss soon cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase during a title match pitting Jax and Ronda Rousey at the namesake PPV, ultimately winning the belt back.

Jax and Bliss are very close in real life and the former values the bond so much that she once complained to WWE's higher-ups when she found out that former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was hurting Bliss in the ring.

"I was like, 'no she cannot do this anymore. I personally would not allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again', and I had to go to the people, to the higher-ups, and tell them, 'listen, Lexi is five foot nothing, a 100 pounds, getting thrown around like a little ragdoll and injured every night.' I was like, 'Put me in, I'm a 6 foot, 300-pound bi**h and I can handle it'.

It's incredibly wholesome to learn that Jax is ready to go to any length to protect her friend. The duo's friendship has been heavily featured on WWE TV as well as on Total Divas, and hopefully, it only blossoms over time.