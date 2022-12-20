Former WWE star wants to return after 11 years to get Bobby Lashley under control; tags Adam Pearce on Twitter

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley's former rival Chris Masters, who last appeared in the company in 2011, is seemingly interested in returning to get The All Mighty in control.

Adam Pearce fired Bobby Lashley last week after the latter put his hands on him and two WWE officials. Soon after, Pearce stated that Lashley was no longer fired, but there would be repercussions to his actions.

He added that Lashley crossed the line by attacking the officials and then spearing another referee. The former WWE Champion also put his hands on Adam Pearce.

Former WWE star Chris Masters recently noticed a fan's tweet on his timeline. The tweet mentioned Lashley breaking Masters' Masterlock back in March 2007. The fan hinted that Adam Pearce should bring Masters back to control an unhinged Bobby Lashley.

He added that a "mutually-beneficial partnership" could be worked out between Masters and Pearce.

The former WWE star noticed the tweet and responded to the same by tagging Pearce.

Check out the exchange below:

DiRTSHEET @BrianDunlop9 @ChrisAdonis @WWE Bobby Lashley broke The Masterlock. Adam Pearce needs someone to get Lashley under control. Looks like a mutually-beneficial partnership could be worked out. @ChrisAdonis @WWE Bobby Lashley broke The Masterlock. Adam Pearce needs someone to get Lashley under control. Looks like a mutually-beneficial partnership could be worked out.

Bobby Lashley is undefeated against Chris Masters

Shortly after breaking the Masterlock Challenge, Lashley faced him in a singles match in ECW. Lashley was victorious when all was said and done. The two superstars battled once again shortly after, with The All Mighty picking up another win.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Masters opened up about Lashley's "Hurt Lock" move that closely resembled the Master Lock.

“It was funny, you know, when he first started using it. All the different mentions and stuff like that, and people talking about like ‘that’s the Master Lock, that’s not the Hurt Lock’, and all that type of stuff. In my mind, it created an opportunity for something; ‘who’s got the best full nelson in professional wrestling?’. And it’s been 10 years. Usually, finishers are recycled before the 10-year mark.” [H/T Media Referee]

Only time will tell if Adam Pearce responds to Chris Masters' offer. A showdown between Masters and Lashley after all these years would certainly make for some intriguing television.

What do you think of Chris Masters possibly making a return to confront Lashley? Let us know in the comments section below.

