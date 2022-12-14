Why has Bobby Lashley's WWE firing been rescinded?

Last night, Bobby Lashley lost his cool after losing the #1 contender’s spot for the United States Championship to Seth Rollins. The All Mighty confronted the match official, inadvertently knocking out another in the process. Lashley also shoved Adam Pearce, who responded by firing him on the spot.

Bobby Lashley was seen storming out of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after losing his job on the December 12, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW. Pearce, on the other hand, declined to comment on the situation.

The WWE official took to social media to post a video statement in the wake of the controversy. Pearce revealed that while Bobby Lashley is no longer fired, he’ll still have repercussions for his actions on WWE RAW.

"First and foremost, despite what I said last night, Bobby Lashley is not fired," Pearce said. "That said, Bobby has repeatedly crossed the line last night, physically accosting two referees and putting his hands on me. Not to mention spearing WWE Official Petey Williams last week. All of that behavior is unacceptable. All of it will be addressed, and it will have repercussions.”

Pearce added that he’d meet Lashley for a one-on-one conversation later this week to sort out the matter.

It remains to be seen if the former United States Champion will agree to a conversation with the man who humiliated him live on national television.

Bobby Lashley's profile moved to the alumni section on the WWE website

Lashley received a major warning from Adam Pearce after inadvertently spearing WWE producer Petey Williams on the December 5, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW. Things got out of hand after The All Mighty shoved Pearce himself last night on the red brand.

A visibly irate Pearce dropped some f-bombs on the former Hurt Business main man before telling him to pack his bags and get out of the building. Lashley couldn’t believe what he heard and continued looking at Pearce as the show closed.

The former WWE Champion's profile has since been moved to WWE’s alumni section. Of course, this is Triple H’s way of continuing the storyline.

The Game is focused on creating long-term storytelling for talent. We’ll have to wait and see what’s next in store for The All Mighty.

