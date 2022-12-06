Petey Williams: Who is the WWE producer Bobby Lashley speared on RAW?

Petey Williams took a spear from Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW this week. The WWE producer was caught in the middle of a brawl between The All Mighty and Seth Rollins just a week before their high-stakes match on the red brand.

For those not familiar with Petey Williams, the 41-year-old is an industry veteran. He has previously worked in promotions, including Impact Wrestling, where he’s a former two-time X-Division Champion, and Ring of Honor.

Petey Williams made his Impact Wrestling (formerly known as TNA) debut in 2004. The Master of the Canadian Destroyer debuted as a member of Team Canada, a villainous stable that also included Pete’s real-life mentor and current Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

Team Canada drew the ire of the TNA crowd as they regularly feuded with fan favorites during the stable’s initial years with the company. Scott D’Amore and his men drew nuclear heat after the group aligned with Jeff Jarrett’s Planet Jarrett stable.

Williams continued to make forays into the promotion as a tag team player until 2006, when Jim Cornette announced his decision to disband Team Canada. Williams reunited with fellow Team Canada member Eric Young on February 10, 2009, edition of Impact.

Pete made his second return to Impact Wrestling in 2017 after a brief retirement that lasted only three years. He would again leave the promotion in November 2021 to join WWE as a backstage producer, a role he assumed in January 2022.

Petey Williams gets destroyed on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley had enough of Seth Rollins and his insults and finally got his hands on The Visionary on the December 5, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. The two superstars engaged in a brawl, and things immediately got out of hand.

Adam Pearce brought the other officials into the ring to separate the two. Though the escalation ceased for a moment, The All Mighty found an opportunity to plant The Visionary with a spear, only to hit Petey Williams, who accidentally got in Lashley’s way.

Pearce confronted Lashley backstage and warned him he’d have no choice but to remove him from the upcoming number one contender’s match against Rollins. The former ECW Champion left with a warning of his own.

It remains to be seen if Lashley will control his anger on WWE RAW next week.

