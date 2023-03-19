Former WWE star wants to take Liv Morgan out on a date

Liv Morgan has just received an offer for a date from former WWE star and PFL MMA fighter Denzel Freeman.

Denzel's name might ring a bell with longtime WWE fans. Back in 2015, Denzel Freeman was released from his WWE contract without even getting a chance to perform in front of a live crowd.

Freeman recently defeated Raiden Kovacs in 27 seconds in the very first round. After the win, he was featured in an interview in which he surprisingly mentioned Morgan's name.

The PFL MMA fighter announced that he would like to take the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion out on a date.

“...and if Liv Morgan is listening, I’m trying to take you out on a date, girl.”

How did fans react to Denzel Freeman's message to Liv Morgan?

Denzel Freeman's message to Morgan quickly went viral on Twitter, and fans had a variety of responses to the same. Here are some of the most notable reactions:

Ryan Loco @RyanLoco @arielhelwani @OmegaBatman52 stoked to see him still getting after it @YaOnlyLivvOnce I was at his wwe tryoutstoked to see him still getting after it @arielhelwani @OmegaBatman52 @YaOnlyLivvOnce I was at his wwe tryout 😳 stoked to see him still getting after it

Unfortunately, for Denzel, Liv is in a relationship with former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas. The same was confirmed by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on a recent edition of To Be The Man podcast:

"Mike was there at the 30th anniversary [of RAW]. Mike Rotunda, Barry [Windham]'s brother-in-law. So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa... He's out what they call The Compound. That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo's got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don't know. Yeah, and I saw JoJo, Bray's wife. Yeah, they're a very happy family," Flair said.

Morgan took to Instagram soon after and reshared a story posted by Freeman. You can check it HERE.

Drop your reactions to Denzel Freeman's message to Liv!

Poll : 0 votes