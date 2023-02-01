"Are they married?" - WWE legend confirms Liv Morgan is dating former WWE 24/7 Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently confirmed that Liv Morgan is currently in a romantic relationship with a former 24/7 Champion.

Morgan has been romantically linked to some of her co-workers over the past few years. While it was confirmed that she dated Enzo Amore, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was also rumored to have a brief romance with Tyler Bate. In 2021, reports suggested that Morgan was dating Bo Dallas. However, neither of the two ever confirmed these speculations.

While speaking about Dallas' family, the Rotundas, on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair apparently confirmed that the former 24/7 Champion and Morgan are a couple.

"I was so happy to see Bray [Wyatt]. I just saw Barry's sister the other day, Mike's wife. And Mike was there at the 30th anniversary [of RAW]. Mike Rotunda, Barry [Windham]'s brother-in-law. So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa... He's out what they call The Compound. That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo's got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don't know. Yeah, and I saw JoJo, Bray's wife. Yeah, they're a very happy family," he said. [1:08:18 - 1:09:15]

Liv Morgan almost won the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Bo Dallas joined the Stamford-based company in 2008. He spent about 13 years as an active competitor in NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. However, the company released him from his contract in April 2021.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan has been an active competitor in WWE since 2014. The 28-year-old is currently on the SmackDown roster. Last Saturday, she was very close to winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. Despite entering the bout at number 2, the former SmackDown Women's Champion lasted over an hour before getting eliminated by the winner, Rhea Ripley.

