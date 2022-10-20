2 men/women WWE's Liv Morgan had a crush on and 3 who were attracted to her in real life

After working as a waitress and model at Hooters, Liv Morgan signed with WWE in 2014. The 28-year-old has since been a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company. She has also become one of the most popular female superstars on the current roster.

Over the past few years, several fans have admitted to having a crush on the former SmackDown Women's Champion. A few wrestlers and famous personalities have also revealed that they were attracted to Morgan. Meanwhile, the former member of The Riott Squad has also confessed to having a crush on some WWE Superstars and celebrities.

Here are two men/women Liv Morgan had a crush on and three who were attracted to her in real life.

#5. AEW star Austin Gunn had a crush on Liv Morgan

Austin Gunn had a crush on Liv Morgan

Nearly three years after kicking off his wrestling career, Austin Gunn joined his father, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, in AEW. The 28-year-old has since been an active member of the Gunn Club stable alongside his dad and brother, Colten.

A few years before joining Tony Khan's promotion, Austin Gunn admitted to having a crush on Liv Morgan in a tweet. He seemingly met the former SmackDown Women's Champion and regretted not taking a picture with her.

"OK, gotta crush on @YaOnlyLivvOnce shoulda got a pic 🤦🏽‍♂️" he wrote.

Austin Gunn recently teamed up with his brother Colten to defeat The Bollywood Boyz on AEW Dark: Elevation.

#4. Liv Morgan had a girl crush on Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce http://t.co/b8YkMeuEs0 My first girl crush.. Actually, I think everyone's first girl crush. Kelly Kapowskihttp://t.co/b8YkMeuEs0 My first girl crush.. Actually, I think everyone's first girl crush. Kelly Kapowski 😍 http://t.co/b8YkMeuEs0

Tiffani Thiessen is a well-known American actress who has starred in several movies and television shows, including Beverly Hills, 90210, Fastlane, and Son in Law. However, her most famous role was probably Kelly Kapowski on Saved by the Bell, which she played between 1989 and 1993.

In March 2014, Liv Morgan tweeted a photo of Thiessen, disclosing that she was her first girl crush.

"My first girl crush.. Actually, I think everyone's first girl crush. Kelly Kapowski 😍" Morgan wrote.

Morgan recently landed her first acting gig. The former SmackDown Women's Champion will play a role in the upcoming movie The Kill Room starring Uma Thurman.

#3. Award-winning photojournalist Paul Sanchez had a crush on Liv Morgan

Paul Sanchez had a crush on Liv Morgan

Paul Sanchez is a successful filmmaker and photojournalist. Over the past few years, he has won several awards, including four Emmy Awards and two Golden Mike Awards.

While watching the 2019 Elimination Chamber premium live event, Sanchez tweeted about his attraction to Liv Morgan.

"Corey Graves is calling this match? Also, I have a huge crush on @YaOnlyLivvOnce . #WWEChamber," he wrote.

That night, Morgan teamed up with her Riott Squad partner Sarah Logan to compete in an Elimination Chamber match for the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, they failed to capture the titles as Sasha Banks & Bayley emerged victorious.

#2. Liv Morgan had a crush on WWE legend John Cena

Growing up, Liv Morgan was a WWE fan. The former SmackDown Women's Champion admired WWE Hall of Famer Lita as a kid as she felt they were somewhat similar.

Morgan also disclosed in a few interviews that she had a big crush on 16-time World Champion John Cena growing up.

"I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s**t. I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I'd pump my sneakers, and I didn't even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it's something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers," she told Complex. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Morgan later became Cena's co-worker. As the Leader of the Cenation returned to RAW earlier this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut, the former member of the Riott Squad took a picture with him backstage.

#1. TV host Denise Salcedo was attracted to Liv Morgan

Denise Salcedo is a fan of Liv Morgan

Denise Salcedo is a host, producer, and writer. She has worked as an entertainment reporter with several media outlets and has her own YouTube channel, Instinct Culture. Earlier this year, the California native appeared on Sasha Banks' episode of WWE Evil on the WWE Network.

Salcedo is seemingly a big fan of Liv Morgan. She has also praised the former SmackDown Women's Champion's beauty several times on Twitter. Last July, she posted two photos of Morgan, captioning them, "Ahh Liv Morgan she's so cute❤️❤️❤️."

That same month, she posted another photo of the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"Liv Morgan is soooo pretty 😭😭😭" Salcedo captioned the picture.

Morgan is currently an active competitor on SmackDown. However, she lost her SmackDown Women's Title earlier this month to Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match at the premium live event.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes