4 AEW stars who have real crushes on current WWE Superstars

A few WWE Superstars have admitted to having crushes on their co-workers. Liv Morgan, for example, confessed that she had a big crush on John Cena growing up. Sasha Banks also revealed that she thinks Roman Reigns is hot.

Meanwhile, a few AEW stars have also disclosed that they are attracted to some of their current WWE counterparts. While a former FTW Champion has admitted to having a crush on a multi-time WWE Women's Champion, a female AEW star stated that she was attracted to a four-time World Champion.

Here are four AEW stars who have crushes on current WWE Superstars.

#4. Brian Pillman Jr. has a crush on the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

In 2019, Brian Pillman Jr. made his AEW debut. Over the next two years, the son of former WWE Superstar Brian Pillman competed in several matches on AEW television before officially signing a contract with the promotion in July 2021.

Last June, the AEW star spoke about his wrestling crush in a tweet, revealing that he is attracted to WWE Superstar Mandy Rose.

"@WWE_MandyRose Hope she doesn't see this 👀" he tweeted answering a question about his wrestling crush.

Rose is currently active on NXT 2.0. The 32-year-old recently unified the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Title after defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide. She is now the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion.

#3. Austin Gunn has a crush on the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

Austin Gunn has a crush on SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's son, Austin, has followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a professional wrestler. The 28-year-old officially signed with AEW in January 2020, where he is currently active as a member of the Gunn Club alongside his father and brother Colten.

Despite the competition between their promotions, the AEW star has a crush on WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. In a tweet in 2017, Austin spoke about his attraction to the 28-year-old superstar.

"OK, gotta crush on @YaOnlyLivvOnce shoulda got a pic 🤦🏽‍♂️" he wrote.

Morgan is currently active on SmackDown, where she is the SmackDown Women's Champion. The 28-year-old is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

#2. Leva Bates has a crush on Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michael was Leva Bates' first wrestling crush

Leva Bates competed in several promotions before joining AEW in 2019. She also wrestled in a few matches on NXT between 2014 and 2015 as Blue Pants. Her opponents included several top superstars, including Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss.

In a tweet in 2013, the current AEW star revealed that her first wrestling crush was Shawn Michaels.

"@WrestlefanMikey he's my 1st wrestling crush! *swoon*" Bates wrote.

Although Michaels has now retired from in-ring competition, he is still working in the Stamford-based company. The 57-year-old recently became the new Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

#1. Brian Cage has a crush on Molly Holly

After competing for several years on the independent circuit, Brian Cage officially joined AEW in January 2020. About six months later, Taz awarded the FTW World Heavyweight Championship to the 38-year-old. Cage held the title for nearly a year before losing it to Ricky Starks in July 2021.

A few months before Cage signed with AEW, Cage met Molly Holly backstage at a wrestling event. He posted a photo with the WWE Hall of Famer on his Instagram account, revealing in the caption that he had a crush on her.

"So I never 'mark out' backstage or rarely, if ever ask for a picture. But I was pretty excited to me Molly Holly and had to take a picture with her. She was not only a little crush for me in high school but was my favorite in ring competitor out of all the woman then, and one of the few that could really go. And the Molly-Go-Round was a sweet finisher! Happy to have met her, especially because it's not to common to see her. Definitely added to my day and was a pretty cool moment for me. Fan mode over. Machine back to normal😄," Cage wrote.

The two-time Women's Champion is no longer an active in-ring competitor. However, she is now working in the Stamford-based company as a backstage producer.

Earlier this year, the Hall of Famer was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at number 27. However, she got eliminated by Nikki A.S.H only 20 seconds later.

