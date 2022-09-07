5 similarities between WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and House of the Dragon's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and House of the Dragon's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen seem similar in a few aspects.

Game of Thrones' first spin-off, House of the Dragon, has, so far, had great success since it began airing on HBO about three weeks ago. One of the show's main characters is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock).

Rhaenyra is King Viserys' eldest daughter and heir. She is also the Princess of Dragonstone. While watching House of the Dragon, there seem to be a few similarities between Princess Rhaenyra and WWE Superstar Liv Morgan in appearance and character.

Here are five similarities between Liv Morgan and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

#5. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen look similar

All Targaryens have very light blonde hair, and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is no different. Over the past three episodes, King Viserys' daughter has had several different hairdos. However, she never changed her hair color.

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan's hair is also currently blonde. The shade of her hair is close to that of Princess Rhaenyra, making them look somewhat similar.

Unlike several of her co-workers, Morgan is short and has a small figure, which is another similarity between her and Princess Rhaenyra. From the first glimpse, Rhaenyra and Morgan certainly look alike.

#4. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's rise to the top was controversial

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's father, King Viserys, named her heir to the Iron Throne.However, controversy surrounded the decision, for a few reasons.

Rhaenyra was not her father's first choice for an heir. Instead, he desperately wanted to have a son. Although his wife gave birth to a son, she died in childbirth. His newborn heir also passed away a few hours later.

Under pressure from his Small Council, King Viserys had to name a new heir. Although the king's brother, Daemon Targaryen, had the most powerful claim to the Iron Throne, Viserys went another way and chose his daughter, Rhaenyra. By that decision, he also ignored other potential heirs, including Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

Another reason that made King Viserys' decision controversial was that no woman had ever sat on the Iron Throne. Hence, having a female heir was something no one had thought of at the time.

Likewise, Liv Morgan's rise to the top of the SmackDown women's locker room has been controversial.

The 28-year-old cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on an injured Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank to capture the SmackDown Women's Title. At SummerSlam, she controversially retained the title against Rousey after the referee counted the challenger's shoulders down without noticing Morgan tapping out to Rousey's armbar.

#3. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen are both doubted

Since she became the SmackDown Women's Champion, many have been doubting Liv Morgan's ability to hold the title. Some even still claim that she is not worthy of being a champion.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Morgan addressed fans' criticism of her title reign, especially after her victory over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

"It didn't surprise me. I kind of weirdly anticipated it, but in the same time it kind of made me feel like I had a little bit of an edge, because at the end of the day, the referee's decision is final and I'm still the SmackDown Women's Champion whether anyone kind of likes it or not," she said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Likewise, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen has been dealing with the doubts of the Lords and even her father since becoming heir to the Iron Throne. Many who still believed that having Rhaenyra as heir to the Iron Throne was against customs and traditions thought that King Viserys would replace her after the birth of his son, Aegon II, from his second wife, Alicent. So far in the show, people are still doubting Rhaenyra.

#2. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen desire to prove doubters wrong

Another similarity between the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Princess Rhaenyra of House Targaryen is their desire to prove their doubters wrong.

Rhaenyra has tried to voice her opinion at the Small Council meetings a few times. However, her father and the council member did not welcome her intervention. Hence, she took matters into her own hands to prove herself to them.

When her father sent a group of men to redeem a dragon's egg from his brother, who had barricaded himself with his army of gold cloaks in Dragonstone, she decided to interfere.

King Viserys' men's mission was to bring back the dragon's egg without bloodshed. Nevertheless, things seemed to be heading towards battle before Princess Rhaenyra surprisingly appeared on her dragon. The heir to the Iron Throne then confronted her uncle, who eventually agreed to hand her the dragon's egg peacefully.

Princess Rhaenyra's success in handling the situation at Dragonstone would probably be one of a series of actions she would take to prove that she is worthy of being heir to the throne.

Likewise, Morgan has been trying to prove doubters wrong since capturing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Her first step towards achieving her goal was defeating Shayna Baszler clean at WWE Clash at the Castle. She would now have to defeat more challengers to prove that she is a legit champion.

#1. The higher authority refused to replace them

Despite having doubts about her ability to succeed him on the Iron Throne, King Viserys refused all suggestions to replace Princess Rhaenyra as his heir. In the third episode of House of the Dragon, he assured his daughter that she would remain in her position.

Despite all the doubts surrounding Liv Morgan's current title reign, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H seems to have faith in the 28-year-old. Since assuming his new position, he has not replaced her.

During an episode of the Armstrong Avenue podcast, former WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed that The Game has always been a fan of Morgan.

"I know for a fact that Liv Morgan has worked. I mean, I, I knew her when she was at NXT, just getting her foot in the door. And it was like, I mean, I remember saying the words to Hunter saying, 'is this little girl old enough to be on the TV show?', and, and he said, 'oh yeah, man, she’s gonna be a star!' So Hunter believed in her way back then," Armstrong said. (H/T: Still Real To Us)

We will now have to wait and see if King Viserys and Triple H will continue betting on Princess Rhaenyra and Liv Morgan.

