"You don't have a true victory over anything" - Former WWE star weighs in on AEW's battle against Triple H's NXT (Exclusive)

EC3 has given his take on Triple H’s recent claim that NXT has always been a “developmental system” for WWE’s main roster.

NXT was heavily promoted on WWE television when the show went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights in October 2019. AEW ultimately won the ratings battle before NXT moved to Tuesday nights in April 2021.

EC3 spent a combined three-and-a-half years in NXT during his time in WWE. On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, he downplayed the importance of AEW’s ratings success:

“I hate any braggadocios claims of victory in an artificially unrecognizable, unregulated, not a real war,” EC3 said. “You’re not claiming scalps, you don’t have a true victory over anything other than maybe better numbers that are all speculation anyway based on an outdated rating system.” [2:53-3:18]

EC3 also clarified that his former boss never viewed NXT simply as a developmental brand:

“I know you mentioned when we were off air saying, ‘Did Triple H treat NXT as a developmental system when I was there?’ and I would say no. When I was there it was probably a little different, but that was Triple H’s child, so he treated it as such. He loved every bit of it. He loved doing tapings within an hour and that old-school feel.” [3:19-3:39]

Watch the video above to hear more from EC3 and former WWE writer Vince Russo about Vince McMahon’s thoughts on AEW.

EC3 elaborates on Triple H’s view of NXT

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels now leads the NXT creative team, while Triple H oversees RAW and SmackDown storylines.

Reflecting on his own NXT experience, EC3 recalled how The Game enjoyed witnessing the brand go from strength to strength under his leadership:

“He loved TakeOvers and selling out buildings and having just a raucous environment. That wasn’t developmental. That was something else to him at that time. The talent is not developmental as much as unique to that niche market.” [3:39-4:00]

Vince Russo added that the 14-time world champion made a mistake by publicly referring to NXT as “developmental.”

Are you a fan of NXT? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry