Former WWE star weighs in on the fans' support for Cody Rhodes in a heartfelt message

Former WWE talent Jonathan Coachman has commented on the widespread support that Cody Rhodes has been receiving from fans and other wrestlers on social media.

The American Nightmare won this year's Royal Rumble match and was expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, on WWE SmackDown last Friday, he gave his spot to The Rock, and it looks like The Great One will be facing The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All instead. A large number of fans aren't happy that the WWE RAW star has been snubbed, and they've been calling for the company to give him back his WrestleMania spot.

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman took to X/Twitter to react to the way that the fans have been supporting Cody Rhodes, stating that he doesn't think he's seen anything like this, and he described it as a very cool moment.

"In all of my years, I don’t think I have seen a ground swell of emotion and support for a superstar in the WWE. The last 24 hours has been incredible to watch and I believe that moments like this are why people love this man so much. Really cool moment and why I always loved live events more than television tapings," said Coachman.

Former AEW star QT Marshall says The Rock should let Cody Rhodes finish his story

During a Q&A session on X/Twitter, QT Marshall was asked by a fan how he would've booked Cody Rhodes picking Seth Rollins over Roman Reigns.

The former AEW star stated that he's a fan of The Rock, but he thinks that the latter should move over and let The American Nightmare finish his story.

"Oh God, I’m not the best booker by any means, but this isn’t even a debate. Coming from someone who owns every pair of @ProjectRock sneakers & have told people that Rock is 1 of my [goat emoji]... Read the room and let the guy finish the story. Rock/Roman can happen whenever."

Cody is scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match on WWE RAW tonight.

